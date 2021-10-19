ATHEX: Benchmark advances to 899 points

After languishing below the 900-point mark for weeks, the benchmark of the Greek stock market got within striking distance of the psychologically significant level on Tuesday thanks to a universal upward move on the stock board. After climbing to a month-high, the main index will have to test itself against the usual resistance it runs into when it approaches 900 points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 898.96 points, adding 0.86% to Monday’s 891.30 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.98% to end at 2,175.99 points.

The banks index improved 1.01%, thanks to Eurobank rising 1.60%, National climbing 1.22%, Piraeus earning 0.55% and Alpha advancing 0.49%.

PPC, whose shareholders approved the concession of a stake and DEDDIE, rose 1.64%. Mytilineos climbed 3.02% and Titan Cement was up 1.74%, as Sarantis fell 1.58%.

In total 76 stocks posted gains, 32 took losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 51.3 million euros, down from Monday’s €65.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.20% to 65.39 points.