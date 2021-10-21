spetses-tourism-season-lasting-longer-after-lockdown

The rebound after the lockdowns and the extension of the season have benefited tourism on the Saronic island of Spetses this year, with local mayor Panagiotis Lyrakis telling Xinhua, “This year, tourism in Spetses has performed better than ever.”

While last year was spent in pandemic mode, this year has been a very good one, Antonis Vordonis, managing director of Poseidonion Grand Hotel and president of the municipality’s tourism committee, told Xinhua.

“The hotel occupancy rate in Spetses stood at 70% in June, exceeded 85% in July, and reached 90% in August. We believe that year-round tourism is feasible thanks to the mild climate. We started with a four-month tourism season and have extended it to eight months already,” said Vordonis. [Xinhua]