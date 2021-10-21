ECONOMY ECONOMY

Growth seen at 2-4% in 2022

growth-seen-at-2-4-in-2022

The Greek economy will grow by 8-8.5% this year, followed by a more moderate pace of 4% in 2022, the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) estimates in its quarterly report presented on Wednesday. However, for next year it also includes an alternative scenario for an expansion of just 2-2.5% if the pandemic hits Greece with another wave.

IOBE also sees possible risks in increasing energy prices and market unrest that will expand financing costs in more vulnerable economies such as Greece. 

The foundation’s analysis further shows concern over the medium term, unless the current growth model changes, as it mainly relies on consumption.

“Higher growth rates in this decade, in excess of 3% on average, could only be achieved through an increase in productivity and the further attraction of productive elements, which requires substantial reforms in markets and the public sector,” claims IOBE Director General Nikos Vettas.

He also sounded the alarm about the re-emergence of deficits in the budget and in current accounts: “The focus of attention should be no other than the course of the twin deficits,” he underscored, asking for primary budget surpluses as of 2023.

Economy
READ MORE
ferreira-greece-pioneers-recovery-programs
ECONOMY

Ferreira: Greece pioneers recovery programs

[File photo]
ECONOMY

G. Pyatt: Greece ripe for US investment

international-interest-in-greek-bus-procurement-tender
ECONOMY

International interest in Greek bus procurement tender

food-spending-rose-almost-4-last-year
ECONOMY

Food spending rose almost 4% last year

cyprus-fm-presents-state-budget-for-2022-to-parliament
ECONOMY

Cyprus FM presents state budget for 2022 to Parliament

disposable-income-to-rise-by-e257-in-2022
ECONOMY

Disposable income to rise by €257 in 2022