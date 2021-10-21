ECONOMY

Greece to auction off railroad projects worth 3.3 bln euros ‘in near future’

Greece plans to auction off railroad projects worth 3.3 billion euros throughout Greece “in the near future” using the turnkey approach, Infrastructure & Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis revealed on Wednesday.

It would be “the largest package of railroad works to ever happen in Greece,” the minister told the Athens ESG & Climate Crisis Summit organized by Kathimerini newspaper at the Stavros Niarchos Foundaiton Cultural Center.

“The railway projects help our country to play a role in logistics and are fully in line with the issues of climate change,” he said.

The plan is to link ports with railroad lines, logistics centers, and Thriassio 1 and 2 — the freight hubs west of Athens.

