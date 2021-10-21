Occupancy rate of tourism accommodation at 65% in September

The average occupancy rate for Greek tourism accommodation was 65% last month, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias stated on Thursday at the 2nd Olympia Forum organized by the Delphi Economic Forum and Patris newspaper.

He added that the summer season had gone well and, even though autumn is upon us, local destinations remain popular: “For destinations such as Rhodes and Crete, the data are positive even for November,” he revealed.

The ministry’s aim, Kikilias noted, is to extend the season to render Greece a year-round destination, a target served not only by expanding the time limits but also by adding more destinations.