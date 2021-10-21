fincantieri-to-join-onex-at-elefsis

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri has officially expressed interest in launching proceedings to participate in the restructuring effort of Elefsis Shipyards in cooperation with ONEX.

The expression of interest was made during a meeting place on Thursday between Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Alternate Minister of Development and Investment Nikos Papathanasis with the chairman and chief executive officer of ONEX, Panos Xenokostas, and the vice president and managing director for shipyards at the Fincantieri Group, Giuseppe Giordo.

After the meeting, Georgiadis said that a “big step was made today toward the restructuring of Elefsis Shipyards, as one of the largest shipbuilding groups globally, Fincantieri Group, officially expressed an interest in participating in the effort, in cooperation with ONEX. The Greek government welcomes this proposal. Greece needs Elefsis Shipyards also to have a strong shipbuilding industry.”

“It is an important step in Greek-Italian business cooperation. Our goal is to contribute in creating in Greece one of the best shipbuilding industries worldwide,” Giordo stated.