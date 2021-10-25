pensioner-tops-list-of-artful-dodgers-in-tax-evasion-inspection

A pensioner in the northern port city of Thessaloniki topped the list of tax evaders nabbed by the Independent Authority of Public Revenue in a recent inspection of online businesses.

Inspectors with the authority looking into the activities of six e-retailers discovered that the unnamed pensioner had failed to declare more than 55,000 transactions, worth a total of around 950,000 euros in taxes, in 2018 and 2019.

The second biggest offender was in the region of Achaia, in the western Peloponnese, and was found to have evaded paying 280,000 euros in taxes in 2016-2018.

In total, the inspectors identified 1.7 million euros’ worth of tax fraud.