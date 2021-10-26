plan-for-affordable-housing-going-ahead

The government is in the coming weeks set to complete its proposal for offering affordable housing to economically vulnerable households.

Its focus will first be on 127 buildings with a total area of 350,000 square meters that will be emptied when nine ministries move to the facilities of the former Pyrkal ammunition factory at Dafni.

State Minister Akis Skertsos stated yesterday that this plan allows for various ideas on how to use the empty buildings in central Athens: “Some of them will be demolished to free up some public space, and others will be transformed into residential complexes,” he said.