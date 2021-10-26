ATHEX: Small rise as most gains evaporate

While the benchmark at Athinon Avenue spent the entire day on Tuesday counting gains, it ended the session on the back foot, near the day’s lows, with marginal gains, low turnover and the majority of stocks actually posting losses. Even so, the main index again managed to hold the 900-point mark, which technically appears promising ahead of the year’s last couple of months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 902.09 points, adding 0.10% to Monday’s 901.15 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.15% to end at 2,180.85 points.

The banks index contracted 0.34%, as Alpha declined 1.07%, National eased 0.30%, Eurobank stayed put and Piraeus improved 0.67%.

Viohalco grew 2.74% and Jumbo climbed 2.65%, while Hellenic Petroleum fell 2.44% and ADMIE Holdings gave up 2.31%.

In total 46 stocks notched up gains, 52 recorded losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last eight sessions, amounting to 48.1 million euros, down from Monday’s €57.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.72% to close at 66.06 points.