ECONOMY ECONOMY

Cosmetics industry enjoying a rebound this year

cosmetics-industry-enjoying-a-rebound-this-year

After the huge blow the cosmetics industry suffered in 2020 due to the lockdowns, business closures, and of course teleworking, there is optimism about the final figures for 2021.

The domestic beauty market is expected to post 8.1% growth on an annual basis, on top of which a 5.8% increase is projected for next year.

Last year cosmetics products slumped 11.2% according to data forwarded to Euromonitor by the Hellenic Cosmetic Toiletry and Perfumery Association.

This year there has been a 15.1% rise in face products, body products have grown 10.2%, while fragrances have advanced 6.7% and hair products 5.1%.

Business Economy
READ MORE
foreign-companies-buying-greek
ECONOMY

Foreign companies buying Greek

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

PM welcomes launch of Pfizer digital innovation hub in Thessaloniki

[Shutterstock]
ECONOMY

Companies reluctant to make investments

greek-ceos-more-optimistic-about-post-pandemic-economy
ECONOMY

Greek CEOs more optimistic about post-pandemic economy

battle-to-begin-next-month-for-elliniko-road-project
BUSINESS

Battle to begin next month for Elliniko road project

Manufacturing only accounts for 7.9% of Greek companies, according to ELSTAT data.
ECONOMY

Business is still fragmentary