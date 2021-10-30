cosmetics-industry-enjoying-a-rebound-this-year

After the huge blow the cosmetics industry suffered in 2020 due to the lockdowns, business closures, and of course teleworking, there is optimism about the final figures for 2021.

The domestic beauty market is expected to post 8.1% growth on an annual basis, on top of which a 5.8% increase is projected for next year.

Last year cosmetics products slumped 11.2% according to data forwarded to Euromonitor by the Hellenic Cosmetic Toiletry and Perfumery Association.

This year there has been a 15.1% rise in face products, body products have grown 10.2%, while fragrances have advanced 6.7% and hair products 5.1%.