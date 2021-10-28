deepening-greek-chinese-ties

People’s Republic of China Foreign Minister Wang Yi held meetings in Athens with leading Greek officials on Wednesday about deepening the two countries’ economic ties.

In his visit to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ office, the two men conducted a review of bilateral relations and examined the prospects for further developing economic and investment relations after the Greek Parliament ratified the agreement for the concession of an additional 16% of Piraeus Port Authority shares to Cosco Shipping.

Yi’s meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias also focused on the prospect for further investments in the framework of the Joint Statement on the Greece-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Greece can serve as Asia’s gateway to Europe, Dendias told his Chinese counterpart, who responded, “We are willing to deepen and develop maritime cooperation between Greece and China.”

Yi highlighted the huge potential for cooperation and the great prospects for growth between Europe and China through connectivity. “We wish to promote connectivity with Europe. The investment in Piraeus port is a flagship project for the joint building of a zone,” he added, saying that this had created a great many jobs and benefited the local community.