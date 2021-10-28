ECONOMY ECONOMY

Deepening Greek-Chinese ties

deepening-greek-chinese-ties

People’s Republic of China Foreign Minister Wang Yi held meetings in Athens with leading Greek officials on Wednesday about deepening the two countries’ economic ties.

In his visit to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ office, the two men conducted a review of bilateral relations and examined the prospects for further developing economic and investment relations after the Greek Parliament ratified the agreement for the concession of an additional 16% of Piraeus Port Authority shares to Cosco Shipping.

Yi’s meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias also focused on the prospect for further investments in the framework of the Joint Statement on the Greece-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Greece can serve as Asia’s gateway to Europe, Dendias told his Chinese counterpart, who responded, “We are willing to deepen and develop maritime cooperation between Greece and China.”

Yi highlighted the huge potential for cooperation and the great prospects for growth between Europe and China through connectivity. “We wish to promote connectivity with Europe. The investment in Piraeus port is a flagship project for the joint building of a zone,” he added, saying that this had created a great many jobs and benefited the local community.

Economy Privatizations Diplomacy
READ MORE
intensive-contacts-between-greek-and-libyan-companies-in-tripoli
ECONOMY

Intensive contacts between Greek and Libyan companies in Tripoli

mitsotakis-meets-saudi-investment-minister-in-athens
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis meets Saudi investment minister in Athens

The container terminal at Greece’s biggest port, Piraeus, is seen in a fie photo. [Yiannis Kolesidis/Reuters]
ANALYSIS

Economic diplomacy in the new era

fresh-interest-in-greek-gas
ENERGY

Fresh interest in Greek gas

greek-egypt-power-linkup-based-on-maritime-zone-delimitation
ENERGY

Greek-Egypt power linkup based on maritime zone delimitation

japanese-ambassador-tours-piraeus-with-olp-s-deputy-ceo
ECONOMY

Japanese ambassador tours Piraeus with OLP’s deputy CEO