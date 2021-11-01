Broadband plan worth €2.5 billion

The National Broadband Plan that the Digital Governance Ministry recently put up for public consultation provides for investments of 2.5 billion euros so that by 2027 the entire country will enjoy 5G services of at least 100 Mbps. It includes:

– The creation of a network of microsatellites, worth €200.3 million, allowing for the development and support of applications in telecommunications, agriculture and border patrol.

– The development of 5G networks across the country’s 2,400 km of national highways, for €162 million.

– The creation of underwater fiberoptic cables for the Greek islands, in a €90 million project complementing the existing and planned infrastructure.

– The installation of fiberoptics in 120,000 buildings, for users to be connected with very high capacity networks, worth €131 million.

– The development of broadband networks up to 100 Mbps in areas where there is a shortage of fast internet, costing €700 million.

– The implementation of the Ultra-Fast Broadband II project, with €1.2 billion, for 3.9 million consumers.

– Development of public WiFi hotspots (€12 million).