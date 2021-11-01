ECONOMY

Thessaloniki Summit takes place Thursday and Friday

thessaloniki-summit-takes-place-thursday-and-friday

The Thessaloniki Summit 2021, a two-day conference with more than 60 high-profile speakers, will take place this Thursday and Friday, organized by the Federation of Industries of Greece (SBE) and the Delphi Economic Forum.

The speakers will include ministers from Greece and abroad, European commissioners, Greek and European parliamentary deputies, high-ranking executives of international organizations and think tanks, top-tier managers, chief executives and entrepreneurs, as well as academics.

The event, held at the Porto Palace Hotel Thessaloniki, (65 26is Octovriou), is taking place under the patronage of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

To find out more, visit www.thessalonikisummit.gr.

Special Event
READ MORE
23rd-marine-money-greek-ship-finance-forum
ECONOMY

23rd Marine Money Greek Ship Finance Forum

athens-democracy-forum-begins-wednesday
ECONOMY

Athens Democracy Forum begins Wednesday

mostra-rota-signals-return-of-exhibitions-in-athens
ECONOMY

Mostra Rota signals return of exhibitions in Athens

georgiadis-trade-fairs-to-reopen-as-of-sept-1
ECONOMY

Georgiadis: Trade fairs to reopen as of Sept 1

strong-interest-in-greek-companies-at-mobile-world-congress
ECONOMY

Strong interest in Greek companies at Mobile World Congress

green-deal-event-at-the-snfcc
ECONOMY

Green Deal event at the SNFCC