thessaloniki-summit-takes-place-thursday-and-friday

The Thessaloniki Summit 2021, a two-day conference with more than 60 high-profile speakers, will take place this Thursday and Friday, organized by the Federation of Industries of Greece (SBE) and the Delphi Economic Forum.

The speakers will include ministers from Greece and abroad, European commissioners, Greek and European parliamentary deputies, high-ranking executives of international organizations and think tanks, top-tier managers, chief executives and entrepreneurs, as well as academics.

The event, held at the Porto Palace Hotel Thessaloniki, (65 26is Octovriou), is taking place under the patronage of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

To find out more, visit www.thessalonikisummit.gr.