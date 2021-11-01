middle-east-data-cable-link-discussed-in-riyadh

An ambitious project to connect Greece and the Middle East, and possibly East Asia, with the installation of a large data transmission cable was discussed during Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit last week to Saudi Arabia.

The plan envisions connecting Greece with Cyprus, Israel, Palestine, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, with the possibility of extending the cable infrastructure to Singapore and Malaysia.

Analysts say that if the plan goes ahead, it will radically upgrade Greece on a global level in the data market, as it will turn it into an interconnection node between Europe and Asia and activate further investments in a rapidly growing sector.

It would be the first submarine and terrestrial data cable to connect the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, at a time when the growth potential of the global economy is mainly located in the Indo-Pacific region.