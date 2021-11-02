restaurants-fear-new-measures

The food sector will pay an even heavier toll than what it has already sustained since the start of the pandemic if new restrictions are imposed.

The number of businesses in the sector that have already shut down comes to around 2,000 across Greece, according to Giorgos Kavvathas, president of the federation fo restaurant professionals (POESE) and of the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants (GSEVEE). At the start of the summer the estimate had been for 1,000 closures, with that number certain to grow in the months to follow.

Notably those shutdowns are not recorded so much in small markets or streets with little traffic, but mainly in districts with middle to high incomes. They also concern high-street enterprises. For example, Holargos in northern Athens has seen at least six closures of restaurants and wine bars, while a similar picture is seen in nearby Agia Paraskevi and Kifissia.

Regarding the possibility of new restrictions, Kavvathas said there is no need for strict measures, just for the enforcement of existing ones, and especially stricter controls over vaccination certificates.