Tourism Minister signs agreement with UK’s Jet2

An agreement that will increase available air passenger seats to Greek destinations by 600,000 was signed by Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias and Jet2.com group of companies on the sidelines of the World Travel Market (WTM) fair, being held in London on November 1-3.

English air carriers and tour operators have provided positive feedback for tourism in Greece in 2022, noted the minister, based on tourism performance in 2021. Jet2holidays tour operator is included in the agreement signed by the Greek minister.

As per the agreement, Jet2 will allocate 1.44 mln passenger seats to Greece, with flights being carried out from 10 British airports to 15 Greek ones.

Two weekly flights to Athens from Manchester and Birmingham are also being added as of April 15. Altogether, Jet2 will be operating 270 flights to Greece every week.

[AMNA]