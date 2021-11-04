ATHEX: Banks stocks continue on their way up

The Greek stock market showed unusual resilience on Wednesday in the face of a downward flow by most other eurozone bourses, posting some decent gains for most blue chips, with the banks index climbing to a five-month high.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 908.12 points, adding 0.40% to Tuesday’s 904.47 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.65% to end at 2,199.17 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.17%.

The banks index advanced 1.43%, as National grew 1.86%, Alpha rose 1.59%, Eurobank earned 1.51% and Piraeus climbed 0.07%. Ellaktor collected 1.85%, while Coca-Cola HBC declined 2.68%.

In total 54 stocks showed gains, 45 took losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 58.3 million euros, rising from Tuesday’s €56.5 million, even though the market also absorbed the issue of 13-week T-bills worth €812.5 million. The interest rate came to -0.43%, i.e. three basis points lower than the previous such issue in October.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.62% to close at 65.26 points.