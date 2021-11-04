ECONOMY TOURISM

Greece eyes role as global sustainable tourism leader

Greece aspires to lead global efforts toward sustainability, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said after a meeting in London with World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili at the Greek pavilion of the World Travel Market.

They discussed the challenge of sustainable tourism ahead of the UNWTO general assembly in Madrid on November 30. Kikilias underlined that Greece wants “to be a leader in tourism, to lead the effort under way for a sustainable tourism model.”

It was also decided that Greece will organize a conference on tourism retraining and on the reskilling and upskilling of tourism professionals.

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
[InTime News]
