PPC covers book-building process for Greek investors

A book-building process of a share capital increase plan launched by Public Power Corporation was fully covered for Greek investors, sources said on Wednesday.

This means that an additional 200 million euros were covered, a day after PPC said that bids submitted during the first day of the book-building process on Tuesday totaled more than 3.0 billion euros, more than two times the asked sum of 1.35 billion euros.

The book-building process will remain open until Thursday, and according to the timetable of the share capital increase plan, trading of the new shares will begin in November 16. [AMNA]

[Giannis Liakos/Intime News]
[ANA]
A picture taken at grid operator DEDDIE’s headquarters in Kryoneri, eastern Attica. [InTime News]
