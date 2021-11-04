ppc-covers-book-building-process-for-greek-investors

A book-building process of a share capital increase plan launched by Public Power Corporation was fully covered for Greek investors, sources said on Wednesday.

This means that an additional 200 million euros were covered, a day after PPC said that bids submitted during the first day of the book-building process on Tuesday totaled more than 3.0 billion euros, more than two times the asked sum of 1.35 billion euros.

The book-building process will remain open until Thursday, and according to the timetable of the share capital increase plan, trading of the new shares will begin in November 16. [AMNA]