greece-plans-to-issue-green-bond-in-the-second-half-of-2022

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras presented the ministry’s plans to issue Greece’s first green bond in the second half of 2022 on Wednesday.

The presentation was made during the minister’s address in a closed meeting of the Finance Ministers Alliance on Climate Actions, held during the UN’s COP26 summit on climate change in Glasgow.

Staikouras also presented the ministry’s actions towards a sustainable economic strategy and the incorporation of climate action in Greek fiscal policy.

In his address, the finance minister said that COP26 was a unique opportunity for greater sensibility on climate action, both on a global and national level. But most important, he noted, was to “agree on decisive actions towards achieving critical environmental goals and their funding.”

He underlined that Greece, “despite its small coal footprint, has the ambition to significantly contribute in a global effort towards green transition, with significant initiatives.” In this framework, Greece plans to issue a green bond in the second half of 2022, accelerating the incorporation of climate action in fiscal policy and promote climate economy, he said. [AMNA]