ATHEX: Index offsets earlier losses by closing

The benchmark of the Greek stock market offset the losses it had registered throughout the day on Thursday to close with marginal gains, while stocks were split between winners and losers in a rather quiet session at Athinon Avenue. The Greek bourse failed to follow the course set by most other eurozone markets, with non-bank stocks helping the index cover the lost ground.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 908.82 points, adding just 0.06% to Wednesday’s 908.12 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.04% to end at 2,200.54 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.13%.

The banks index improved 0.10%, as Eurobank rose 0.54% and Alpha grabbed 0.04%, while National dropped 0.36% and Piraeus eased 0.14%.

Coca-Cola advanced 1.95%, Terna Energy augmented 1.88%, OTE telecom fell 1.94% and Sarantis shed 1.37%.

In total 53 stocks boasted gains, 54 endured losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 54.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €58.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.72% to close at 65.73 points.