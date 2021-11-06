Greece open year round to receive tourists, minister says

Greece will be open all year round to receive tourists, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview with CNN at the international tourism trade fair, the World Travel Market (WTM), in London.

The minister referred to his contacts with tour operators, travel agents, airlines from Great Britain, the US, France and the hard work done to open the tourist season in Greece in early spring (March-April), stressing that 2022 will be a very good year for Greek tourism and that this will not happen by chance.

The ministry is working hard to “win over” every traveler, offering a new tourist experience, and at the same time promoting new destinations: more islands, small and large, the mainland, city breaks, he said.

Concerning lack of infrastructure in specific popular destinations, Kikilias said that Greece has 320 million euros from the Recovery and Resiliance Fund (RRF) to improve it and build new one where it’s needed.

[AMNA]