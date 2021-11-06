Kikilias: Greece to be open 12 months a year for tourists

Greece will be open all year round to receive foreign visitors, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview with CNN in the context of his participation in the World Travel Market (WTM) trade fair in London.

The minister referred to contacts with tour operators, travel agents, airlines from Great Britain, the USA and France, and the hard being work done to open the tourist season in Greece in early spring (March-April), stressing that 2022 will be a very good year for Greek tourism and that this will not happen by chance.

As he said, the ministry is working hard to “win over” every traveler, offering a new tourist experience, and at the same time promoting new destinations: more islands, small and large, the mainland and city breaks.

Concerning infrastructure in specific popular destinations, Kikilias said that Greece has 320 million euros from the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF) to improve its infrastructure and will add to that where it’s needed.