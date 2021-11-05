ATHEX: Bourse drop contained in last stretch

For a second day in a row the Greek stock market found itself trying to offset early losses late in the session. Once again the benchmark could not cover all the ground lost and yielded some at closing on Friday, though the week was a rising one in net terms. Public Power Corporation stole the show, closing on a six-week high.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 906.85 points, shedding 0.19% from Wednesday’s 908.82 points. On a weekly basis it improved 0.98%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.22% to end at 2,195.70 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.36%.

The banks index also rose, grabbing 0.28%, on Eurobank earning 1.66% and National fetching 0.36%, as Piraeus fell 1.23% and Alpha eased 0.63%. PPC augmented 3.63%, while Mytilineos declined 1.67% and Terna Energy parted with 1.51%.

In total 47 stocks recorded gains, 53 had losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 63 million euros, up from Thursday’s €54.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.09% to close at 65.79 points.