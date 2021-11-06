mitsotakis-launches-gr-eco-islands-initiative-on-halki

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Halki on Friday that the government has set a target for the reduction of carbon emissions by 10 million tons until 2030 on the Greek islands.

He presided over the delivery of six electric vehicles, donated to the Dodecanese island by Citroen and ALD Automotive, and an electric boat from tobacco industry Papastratos.

The government is setting up an Island Decarbonization Fund to see the insular part of the country shift from carbon-based power to renewable energy sources and improve its environmental footprint.

Halki is the first in its GR-eco Islands initiative slated for the energy transition.