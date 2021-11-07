greener-shipping-summit-opens-tuesday

This year’s Greener Shipping Summit opens at 9 a.m. on Tuesday as a hybrid event. The theme of the conference is “Moving fast on the road to 2050” and it will present and discuss developments at the IMO regarding NOx, SOx, CO2 and PM emissions.

The event will be held at the Eugenides Foundation, but as the capacity of the conference hall is restricted to only 150 people, it will also be transmitted digitally through the Newsfront/Naftiliaki YouTube channel and the conference website: conference18.newsfront.gr.