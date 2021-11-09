efka-backlog-pile-still-teetering

The number of pending pension applications, including main and auxiliary pensions and retirement lump sums, remains at the alarmingly high level of 300,000.

This is despite a string of interventions by the Labor Ministry leadership and the administration of the Single Social Security Fund (EFKA) for improving EFKA’s services.

Delays on many occasions may exceed two or even three years, thereby turning into a major social and political problem.

EFKA continues to display major operational problems, which have been aggravated by the pandemic, even though Labor and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis has prioritized the acceleration of pension issuing procedures. In the last 10 months there have been new measures such as a specialized manager and task force at EFKA, the pension deposit, cooperation with private professionals and closer monitoring of applications.

Although there has been a reduction in outstanding applications, just those concerning main pensions are close to 150,000. On top of that there are another 150,000 applications for auxiliary pensions and retirement lump sums.