new-enfia-set-to-be-presented-next-month

The changes in the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) owners are expected to pay in 2022 will be released in December, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday, noting that the overwhelming majority will see reductions.

The new ENFIA rates are scheduled to become law by January 2022 and the bills expected to be sent out in March 2022, with the first installment due on March 31.

It is as yet undecided if there will be 10 or 12 installments. In the former case, the last installment would be due by December 31, 2022, and in the latter by February 28, 2023.

A task group on the project is chaired by Deputy Finance Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos, and is expected to present its final proposals in November.

According to Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, the new property tax will not be tabled with the state budget.

However, the government’s plan is to reduce ENFIA even further, although “the present government has reduced it on average by 22%” already, he asserted.

In data already released for 2021, a total of 68,542 businesses and entities are called to pay for properties a total of 494.2 million euros (of which €278.01 million is in the form of supplementary taxes).

In terms of individuals, 7,180,009 people have been billed €2.09 billion (with €368.4 million of this being supplementary taxes, for owners with properties worth over €250,000).