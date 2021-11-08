stock-index-climbs-to-10-week-high

The Greek bourse benchmark ended Monday’s session on a 10-week high after a notable buying spree that saw mainly energy and construction stocks surge, helping winners outnumber losers by a two-to-one ratio. The trading volume was significantly improved at the start of the week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 921.26 points, its highest point since the end of August, adding 1.59% to Friday’s 906.85 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.32% to end at 2,224.59 points.

The banks index rose a more modest 0.52%, with National grabbing 1.50%, Piraeus advancing 0.69% and Alpha earning 0.45%, while Eurobank contracted 0.10%.

Public Power Corporation soared 8.18%, Terna Energy jumped 6.48%, GEK Terna rose 5.70%, Sarantis collected 3.26% and Hellenic Exchanges and Titan Cement both augmented 2.70%.

In total 73 stocks secured gains, 36 endured losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 79.6 million euros, up from last Friday’s €63 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.20% to 65.92 points.