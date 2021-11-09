pyatt-hails-energy-cooperation

Greek-American energy cooperation is one of the biggest “success stories” of the energy policy and US-Greece cooperation over the past couple of years, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said on the sidelines of the Thessaloniki Summit 2021 last week.

“You can see what is happening in Europe right now with the real concern over the gas price increase and also gas shortages as we head into the winter. But Greece is quite secure. You have multiple sources, because of the new infrastructure that has been developed, like the expansion of Revythousa, the TAP pipeline and that’s going to be even more the case over the next couple of years as projects like the FSRU in Alexandroupoli, IGB and the North Macedonia pipeline are completed,” Pyatt added.

“At the same time, part of the lesson of the current energy squeeze as well is the importance of continuing and accelerating the energy transition. And this is another area where Prime Minister [Kyriakos] Mitsotakis has set a very high standard. It is something that was widely recognized at COP26 this week in Glasgow, where not just the United States’ delegation but as far as I know many really pointed to Greece as an example of a kind of ambition that we all need to demonstrate,” the US ambassador noted.