ECONOMY

Greek exports to China rising steadily

The fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), currently under way in Shanghai, is a great platform for businesses around the world, offering opportunities and contributing to boosting the global economic recovery, overseas experts and business leaders have said.

Betty Alexandropoulou, executive director and member of the board at Enterprise Greece, said that China is an important force in restarting the world economy under Covid-19, and China has demonstrated its leading role in international trade through platforms such as the CIIE.

Greek exports to China have risen steadily in the last few years and the CIIE platform is playing a very important role in that growth, the official said, adding that, for example, in 2019, the year after the first CIIE, Greek exports to China almost doubled to nearly 1 billion euros.

