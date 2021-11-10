PwC Greece to pay $14.9 mln in Aegean Marine settlement

The Greek affiliate of PricewaterhouseCoopers has agreed to pay $14.9 million to settle with Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc shareholders who accused the auditor of failing to spot a $300 million case of fraud.

If approved by a federal judge in Manhattan, the deal proposed on Tuesday would end a Utah pension fund’s claims that the auditor recklessly disregarded red flags when it audited the fuel transport company’s financial statements in 2016. PwC Greece did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

The lawsuit is ongoing against Deloitte’s Greek affiliate, which was Aegean’s outside auditor from 2006 through 2015, as well as Aegean founder Dimitris Melissanidis and former chief financial officer Spyros Gianniotis.

Investors sued in 2018, after an audit committee of Aegean’s board found that a contractor had misappropriated up to $300 million.

The shareholders allege the contractor was controlled by Melissanidis.

[Reuters]