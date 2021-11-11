greek-us-cooperation-for-kefalonia-wind-power

A PPC Renewables wind farm was inaugurated on the western Greek island of Kefalonia on Tuesday, in the presence of ministers and US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt.

The wind park, constructed by US company Ameresco and local firm Res Invest, consists of four wind turbines that can generate 9.2 megawatts.

Besides the American ambassador, the event was addressed by Alternate Development & Investments Minister Nikos Papathanasis and Rodi Kratsa, regional governor of the Ionian Islands.

Speaking of the completed project, PPC Renewables CEO Konstantinos Mavros said that the wind farm near Argostoli was built in record time – seven months – and that the company can now construct parks producing 300 MW.

“We are living in difficult times, with the rise in natural gas prices and a 90% dependency on imports at the European level, but this is short-term in nature. The development of RES will reduce the final cost of energy, while we are definitely being led to a completely new energy market with new technologies, such as hydrogen, which are expected to be developed in the near future,” he said.