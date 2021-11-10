ATHEX: Mid-caps offset losses by blue chips

Most of the ground lost during Wednesday’s trading session at Athinon Avenue was recouped, with mid-caps containing the losses of the benchmark and winning stocks all but matching losers in numbers. The bourse’s refusal to succumb to the pressure suggests accumulated energy that is seeking the catalyst to release it.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 918.06 points, shedding 0.27% from Tuesday’s 920.52 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.21% to end at 2,212.80 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.95%.

The banks index conceded 0.51%, with Alpha parting with 1.61%, Piraeus easing 0.82% and National falling 0.57%, just as Eurobank improved 0.73%.

Viohalco advanced 2.70%, Piraeus Port Authority climbed 1.95% and OPAP earned 1.76%, as Public Power Corporation gave up 1.83% and Hellenic Exchanges lost 1.54%.

In total 47 stocks reported gains, 50 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 60.6 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €77 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.39% to close at 65.43 points.