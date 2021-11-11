food-service-to-stage-protest-closure-next-tuesday-instead

Food service enterprises in Greece will shut down in protest at the new restrictions on the unvaccinated next Tuesday, November 16, and not this Thursday, as had previously been announced.

On that day they will also submit a statement of protest to the prime minister at noon.

The head of the sector’s federation (POESE), Giorgos Kavvathas, told Skai TV on Wednesday that food service turnover last weekend, the first under the new measures, was down by 30% to 50% (without specifying the measure of comparison) and on Monday and Tuesday the decline amounted to almost 80%.

POESE is demanding offsetting measures for the drop in clientele.