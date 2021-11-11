ATHEX: Stock market maintains fine balance

The decline of National Bank and Public Power Corporation stocks on Thursday sufficed to keep the benchmark at Athinon Avenue pegged at Wednesday’s levels. Mid-caps remained on the rise another day, and trading volume improved, ahead of anticipated changes to the composition of the MSCI indexes.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 917.80 points, shedding 0.03% from Wednesday’s 918.06 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.01% to end at 2,212.57 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.39%.

The banks index declined 0.48%, with National falling 2.83% and Eurobank easing 0.91%, while Piraeus improved 1.24% and Alpha collected 0.91%.

Among the other blue chips, PPC sank 4.77%, Terna Anergy was down 1.69%, and Piraeus Port gave up 1.59%, as OTE rose 1.64%, OPAP climbed 1.28%, Ellaktor grew 1.18% and Jumbo earned 1.14%.

In total 47 stocks recorded gains, 50 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 68.9 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €60.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.70% to close at 65.89 points.