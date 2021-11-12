ECONOMY BUSINESS

Vivartia to merge subsidiaries into three

Vivartia subsidiaries Everest, La Pasteria and Evercat will merge under the umbrella of Goody’s, which already includes Flocafe stores, as CVC, the major shareholder in Greece’s biggest food conglomerate, intends to create a single company for Vivartia’s entire food service domain.

This model will likely be followed by the merging of dairy companies under the Delta brand name, while frozen product subsidiaries will marge under the ‘Barba Stathis’ brand.

On Friday Vivartia is holding an extraordinary general meeting with the first point on the agenda being the separation of its activity in three sectors.

