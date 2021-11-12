ECONOMY

Greek tourism delivers roaming boost for OTE

greek-tourism-delivers-roaming-boost-for-ote

A recovery in Greek tourism boosted third-quarter core profit for OTE, Greece’s biggest telecoms operator said on Friday.

The lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions drove a sharp rise in visitors to Greece over the summer after a dismal 2020, helping OTE’s roaming revenue to reach 90% of the level reached in the same period of pre-pandemic 2019.

Growing demand for higher data speeds and volume in both mobile and fixed telephony also helped the group.

OTE, 46% owned and managed by Deutsche Telecom, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached €352.5 million in the quarter, up from €341.6 million in the same period last year.

The company has been investing heavily in fast broadband services in recent years. It launched 5G services last year and plans for the new technology to be available to 60% of the country’s population by the end of the year. [Reuters]

Business
READ MORE
vivartia-to-merge-subsidiaries-into-three
BUSINESS

Vivartia to merge subsidiaries into three

hellenic-petroleum-swings-to-profit-in-q3
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum swings to profit in Q3

nexi-enters-binding-agreement-with-alpha-for-strategic-partnership
ECONOMY

Nexi enters binding agreement with Alpha for strategic partnership

mytilineos-no-dispute-with-ppc
ECONOMY

Mytilineos: No dispute with PPC

united-group-future-lies-in-personalized-tv-content
BUSINESS

United Group: Future lies in personalized TV content

The rules of free competition law aim to safeguard collective interests such as a competitive market structure, consumer welfare and economic freedom. [SOOC]
ECONOMY

Enhancing the effectiveness of NCA investigative powers