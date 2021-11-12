ECONOMY

Astypalaia mayor presents energy project at COP26

astypalaia-mayor-presents-energy-project-at-cop26

The mayor of Astypalaia, Nikos Komineas, participated in the UN World Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, where he presented the municipality’s vision for the green and sustainable development of the island of Astypalaia.

Komineas explained the way in which the ambitious project “Astypalaia: Smart & Sustainable Island,” implemented in collaboration with the Volkswagen Group and the Greek government, will contribute significantly to its realization.

According to an announcement, the mayor, accompanied by Costas Komninos, general director of the Network of Sustainable Islands (DAFNI), participated as a guest speaker in two events organized by the Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development (OECD), Scottish Enterprise and Nordregio, in the context of the publication of the “Rural Agenda for Climate Action” report of the OECD Rural Policy Working Group.

