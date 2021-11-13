ECONOMY

EBRD chief: Turkey investors need to see clear, credible policy framework

President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso attends an interview with Reuters in Almaty, Kazakhstan September 24, 2021. [Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters]

Investors need to see a clear and credible policy framework in Turkey, the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said, adding she had raised the issue of very high inflation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a visit to Turkey.

Odile Renaud-Basso, who went to Turkey Friday, stated she had an “intriguing conversation” on the policy blend with Erdogan, who is an advocate of low rates of interest to stem inflation pressures. The lira struck a fresh record low yesterday, flirting with the 10-to-the-dollar level. 

