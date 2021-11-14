signs-point-to-a-prolonged-period-of-higher-electricity-bills

Even after the Greek state doubled the electricity bill subsidy, the toll households and businesses will pay for the energy crisis will be quite heavy.

The electricity bills that have been sent out this month concerning October consumption point to a prolonged problem, with the government already contemplating its interventions in the first quarter of next year.

Wholesale rates remain high in the international and domestic markets, winter is approaching, and the fluctuations in the rates of natural gas leave little hope of a swift easing of pressure on suppliers and therefore their household and corporate clients.