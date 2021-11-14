ECONOMY ENERGY

Signs point to a prolonged period of higher electricity bills

signs-point-to-a-prolonged-period-of-higher-electricity-bills
[AMNA]

Even after the Greek state doubled the electricity bill subsidy, the toll households and businesses will pay for the energy crisis will be quite heavy.

The electricity bills that have been sent out this month concerning October consumption point to a prolonged problem, with the government already contemplating its interventions in the first quarter of next year.

Wholesale rates remain high in the international and domestic markets, winter is approaching, and the fluctuations in the rates of natural gas leave little hope of a swift easing of pressure on suppliers and therefore their household and corporate clients.

Energy Finance
READ MORE
bigger-energy-subsidy-pledged
FINANCE

Bigger energy subsidy pledged

[AP]
ECONOMY

Gov’t announces additional subsidies and measures to support electricity consumers

gov-t-considers-measures-to-contain-energy-blow-on-industry
ECONOMY

Gov’t considers measures to contain energy blow on industry

safety-net-against-energy-hikes
KOSTAS SKREKAS

Safety net against energy hikes

platform-for-heating-subsidy-opens-by-nov-10
ENERGY

Platform for heating subsidy opens by Nov 10

gas-pricier-than-heating-oil
ENERGY

Gas pricier than heating oil