ATHEX: PPC contains decline in stock market

Stocks started the week at Athinon Avenue on a clear southward trajectory, led by banks, but the reaction from a few blue chips toward the end of the session moderated the losses. As a result the market was in line with that of most other eurozone bourses, with slightly more losers than winners.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 910.63 points, shedding 0.36% from Friday’s 913.94 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.48% to end at 2,192.20 points, but mid-caps were virtually unchanged (down 0.01%).

Τhe banks index fell 0.70%, as Alpha lost 0.95%, Eurobank eased 0.63%, National parted with 0.57% and Piraeus conceded 0.42%.

Tuesday will see the introduction of the new PPC shares stemming from its recent capital increase. On Monday PPC enjoyed a 1.66% rise, while Coca-Cola HBC fell 1.48% and Motor Oil 1.42%.

In total 47 stocks posted gains, 55 reported losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 62.4 million euros, down from last Friday’s €66.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.23% to close at 67.37 points.

