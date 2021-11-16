veneti-great-is-the-model-for-the-chain-s-expansion-abroad

Veneti Great at Omonia Square, the bakery chain’s first such outlet, constitutes the company’s model for its development abroad.

Chairman Panagiotis Monemvasiotis told a press conference on Monday that after 15 years of delays the 3-million-euro investment at the “Bageion” building is fully operative, offering a range of products from souvlaki and pizza to pastries and bread, as well as coffee.

The objective of the chain is to export this sort of outlet. It has already signed provisional agreements with partners in the US, the UK and Saudi Arabia, although procedures have frozen due to the pandemic.