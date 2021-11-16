ECONOMY BUSINESS

Veneti Great is the model for the chain’s expansion abroad

veneti-great-is-the-model-for-the-chain-s-expansion-abroad

Veneti Great at Omonia Square, the bakery chain’s first such outlet, constitutes the company’s model for its development abroad.

Chairman Panagiotis Monemvasiotis told a press conference on Monday that after 15 years of delays the 3-million-euro investment at the “Bageion” building is fully operative, offering a range of products from souvlaki and pizza to pastries and bread, as well as coffee.

The objective of the chain is to export this sort of outlet. It has already signed provisional agreements with partners in the US, the UK and Saudi Arabia, although procedures have frozen due to the pandemic.

Business
READ MORE
learn-business-english-at-deree
ECONOMY

Learn business English at Deree

gek-terna-to-issue-bond-for-e300-mln
BUSINESS

GEK Terna to issue bond for €300 mln

greek-tourism-delivers-roaming-boost-for-ote
ECONOMY

Greek tourism delivers roaming boost for OTE

vivartia-to-merge-subsidiaries-into-three
BUSINESS

Vivartia to merge subsidiaries into three

hellenic-petroleum-swings-to-profit-in-q3
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum swings to profit in Q3

nexi-enters-binding-agreement-with-alpha-for-strategic-partnership
ECONOMY

Nexi enters binding agreement with Alpha for strategic partnership