Destination Wedding Planners Congress on Rhodes island

Mitsis Hotels successfully hosted the 7th Annual Destination Wedding Planners Congress (DWP) 2021 on the island of Rhodes last week.

The biggest B2B platform of the destination wedding industry took place at the ultra all-inclusive 5-star Mitsis Alila Resort & Spa in collaboration with the national and local authorities of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), the Regional Authority of the South Aegean and the Municipality of Rhodes.

The event brought together over 350 luxury wedding experts and influencers from 40 countries, including renowned professionals from the US, the UAE, France, Israel and more.

