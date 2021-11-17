ECONOMY

‘Twin crisis’ limiting fiscal space for additional support, FinMin says

twin-crisis-limiting-fiscal-space-for-additional-support-finmin-says
[InTime News]

The state budget, to be submitted to Parliament on Friday, does not include additional support measures for any sector of the economy, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Wednesday.

In comments to Skai TV, Staikouras said that the restaurant and related businesses sector has has already received 2.3 billion euros since the start of the pandemic and will continue to be supported in 2022. 

The finance minister explained that the government’s priorities were determined by the intensity and the extent of the energy and health crisis, and were focused on limiting the negative impact on households. 

Calling this combination a “twin crisis,” he said it was limiting the fiscal space available for additional measures, though he stressed that a discussion with the prime minister will take place in early December to examine if more fiscal leeway can be created. 

Staikouras said that the Finance Ministry will offer a positive recommendation for a plan to raise the minimum wage for the second time in 2022 and reiterated that the state budget envisaged a GDP growth rate of around 7% this year. 

The finance minister said he expected the inflation rate to rise by 0.5% this year and by 1.0% in 2022, noting that he would “not be surprised if the inflation rate rose even higher in November and December, up to 4%.” 

He sounded optimistic, however, that the inflation rate would begin falling in the first quarter of 2022 for products and services and in the second quarter of 2022 for energy costs. [AMNA]

Economy
READ MORE
[Intime]
ECONOMY

Food service strike on Tuesday saw record participation

greek-budget-tax-revenue-up-7-4-in-oct
ECONOMY

Greek budget tax revenue up 7.4% in Oct

plea-to-contain-price-hikes
ECONOMY

Plea to contain price hikes

ECONOMY

More food price hikes to come

bog-scolds-practices-of-servicers
BANKING

BoG scolds practices of servicers

indexes-point-to-more-price-increases
ECONOMY

Indexes point to more price increases