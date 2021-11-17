Eurostat: Greece records third lowest inflation rate in the EU

Greece recorded the third lowest inflation rate in the European Union in October, according to a the EU’s statistical arm Eurostat.

A report published Wednesday showed that the consumer price index grew 2.8% in October, significantly lower compared to the 4.4% average in the EU.

Eurostat said that the annual growth rate in the consumer price index was higher in October compared with September. In Germany, the inflation rate was 4.6%, in France and Italy 3.2% and in Spain 5.4%. Lithuania recorded the highest inflation rate, 8.2%.

The cost of energy was the main factor for the price increases, rising 23.7% compared on the same month last year. In September the cost of energy rose 17.6%. [AMNA]