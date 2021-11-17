ATHEX: Stocks bounce back after long decline

The Greek stock market showed some reaction on Wednesday to six consecutive southbound sessions for the benchmark. Its gains may also be connected to some optimism ahead of Friday’s verdict by Moody’s on Greece’s credit rating. National Bank continues to be the main driver on the growth path, while turnover remained at a respectable level.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 917.87 points, adding 0.87% to Tuesday’s 909.99 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.96% to end at 2,212.15 points.

Τhe banks index advanced 1.50%, with National soaring 4.95%, Eurobank earning 0.63%, Alpha rising 0.59% and Piraeus climbing 0.42%.

ElvalHalcor augmented 4.79%, Terna Energy jumped 4.51%, Hellenic Petroleum collected 2.76%, Viohalco was up 2.54% and EYDAP improved 2.44%. PPC and Coca-Cola HBC were the only blue chips to head lower, by 2.42% and 0.69% respectively.

In total 76 stocks registered gains, 21 endured losses and 29 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 78.9 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €304.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.12% to 67.29 points.