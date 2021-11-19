ECONOMY

Greek budget deficit shrinks in Jan-Oct period

The Greek state budget deficit shrank in the January-October period.

In a monthly report, the Bank of Greece said that the central government cash deficit fell to 12.5 billion euros in the 10-month period, from €14.9 billion in the corresponding period last year, reflecting an increase in budget revenue to €37.5 billion from €34.6 billion last year.

Budget spending totaled €50.7 billion, up from €47.6 billion in the 2020 period.

The primary deficit fell to €8.4 billion, from €9.6 billion in 2020.

