olp-donates-facilities-to-hellenic-coast-guard

The Hellenic Coast Guard is to be given upgraded facilities by Cosco-owned Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) at Greece’s largest port, it was announced on Thursday during an inauguration event.

A total of 1,100 square meters, including nine offices and other indoor and outdoor spaces, have been donated to house the special forces division of the Hellenic Coast Guard at the central port authority of Piraeus.

The 200,000-euro cost of renovating these spaces will be covered by OLP.

Greek officials and OLP managers said that the facilities will support the Hellenic Coast Guard’s work, strengthening safety in the port’s operations.

During the event at the cruise terminal, members of the special missions squad, backed by helicopters and vessels, conducted two exercises to demonstrate how they would cope with a hostage situation on a bus and deactivate a bomb.

“In these difficult times, synergies and cooperation are essentially the keys to moving forward,” Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis said.

The Greek government warmly welcomes the donation, he added.

“Your donation highlights a high sense of corporate social responsibility and demonstrates in practice your support to the great work done by the Hellenic Coast Guard,” said Vice Admiral Theodoros Kliaris, commandant of the Hellenic Coast Guard. [Xinhua]