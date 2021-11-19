ECONOMY

Greek inflation relatively low at 2.8% in October

Greece recorded the European Union’s third lowest inflation rate in October.

A Eurostat report released on Wednesday showed the consumer price index grew 2.8% in October, significantly lower compared with a 4.4% average rate in the EU.

Eurostat said the annual growth rate in the consumer price index was higher in October compared with September.

In Germany, the inflation rate was 4.6%, in France and Italy 3.2% and in Spain 5.4%.

Lithuania recorded the highest inflation rate, 8.2% in October.

The cost of energy was the main factor for the price increases, rising 23.7% compared with October 2020.

In September the cost of energy rose 17.6%.

